Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief's 'Nimbu-Mirchi Rafale' Move Sparks Political Row

Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief, criticized the Modi government by symbolically hanging 'nimbu-mirchi' on a toy Rafale jet, questioning its response to the Pahalgam terror attack. BJP condemned his actions as insulting to the armed forces, while Rai threatened defamation suits against critical media anchors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 00:34 IST
A political storm erupted on Monday after Ajay Rai, the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, criticized the Modi government by hanging 'nimbu-mirchi' on a toy Rafale jet in a symbolic gesture. This move questioned the Centre's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The BJP accused Rai of insulting the armed forces with this act. However, Rai stood firm, threatening defamation suits against TV anchors who allegedly defamed him. BJP MP Amarpal Maurya expressed that Rai's act represented Congress's disrespect towards security forces.

Rai defended his actions by questioning the BJP-led Centre's inaction with Rafale jets post the Pahalgam attack. He asserted that the government's silence fails to honor the martyrs, suggesting coordinated media attacks against him. Meanwhile, the opposition has consistently demanded a robust response to the attack.

