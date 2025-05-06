Israel's Controversial Gaza Expansion Plan Sparks Global Outcry

In a contentious move, Israel has approved a strategic plan to seize control of the Gaza Strip, a decision that may lead to significant international dissent. According to two Israeli officials, this plan, ratified by cabinet ministers, could result in the extensive displacement of Palestinians to Gaza's south.

While the plan's official details and timeline remain under wraps, it signifies an escalation in efforts to coerce Hamas into concessions during stalled ceasefire negotiations. This development arises amidst Israel's military preparation, with reserve soldiers being called up for potential operations.

In parallel, Israel's efforts to control humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza via private firms have drawn criticism from the U.N. and aid groups, who argue that such measures flout international aid rules and could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)