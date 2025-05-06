Left Menu

Togo’s 'Constitutional Coup': A New Twist in West Africa's Political Drama

In Togo, a coalition of opposition parties and civil groups has condemned President Faure Gnassingbe's appointment as head of a new executive body, labeling it a 'constitutional coup.' The move, which allows the president to potentially rule indefinitely, continues decades of authoritarian rule by the Gnassingbe family.

  • Togo

In Togo, a significant political upheaval is unfolding as opposition parties and civil organizations unite against President Faure Gnassingbe's controversial new appointment. They have termed this shift as a 'constitutional coup'.

Last Saturday, Gnassingbe was appointed as President of the Council of Ministers, a powerful new position permitting indefinite reelections every six years by parliamentary decision. This move has sparked outrage from opposition entities including the Democratic Forces for the Republic and the National Alliance for Change, who issued a joint statement denouncing the appointment.

Professor David Dosseh, a representative of the protesting coalition, expressed concerns over the consolidation of power under President Gnassingbe, who has been at the helm since 2005. Despite attempts to frame this as a modernization effort by government media, opposition groups argue it perpetuates 57 years of dynastic rule in the nation.

