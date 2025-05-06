New Chancellor on a Precipice: Friedrich Merz and Germany's Political Shift

Friedrich Merz, a seasoned politician, is set to be sworn in as Germany's new chancellor at a juncture filled with significant challenges. As Europe's largest economy grapples with its longest post-war downturn, Germany also faces strained relations with key ally the United States, and a rise in far-right influence.

Following a coalition victory in February's federal election, Merz's CDU/CSU conservatives secured a partnership with the centre-left Social Democrats. The new leadership aims to tackle the current economic and political crises, assuring the public of rejuvenated growth and bolstered military spending.

Despite his lengthy political career, Merz lacks direct government experience, marking a critical transition from decades spent in influential private sector roles. As a right-leaning economic liberal, Merz holds differing stylings from his predecessor Angela Merkel, prompting both optimism and scrutiny regarding his policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)