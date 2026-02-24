Left Menu

Ukraine's Diplomatic Tightrope: Balancing U.S. Relations Amidst Russian Tensions

Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. stated that the country doesn't feel abandoned by the U.S., expecting President Trump to address Russia's war in Ukraine. Olga Stefanishyna mentioned a U.S. State Department warning following Ukraine's attack on Novorossiysk, affecting American interests in Kazakhstan.

Ukraine remains optimistic about its relationship with the United States, as indicated by its ambassador to the U.S. The ambassador anticipates that President Donald Trump will address the situation involving Russia and Ukraine in his upcoming State of the Union speech set for Tuesday.

Olga Stefanishyna, addressing journalists, acknowledged that she had received diplomatic communications from the U.S. State Department. The communication came after Ukrainian attacks on the Russian port of Novorossiysk, which impacted American economic interests in Kazakhstan.

Stefanishyna highlighted the State Department's message urging Ukraine to avoid actions that might harm American interests, notably in how Kazakhstan's oil exports are managed.

