Election Commission Engages with BSP for Strengthened Electoral Process

The Election Commission engaged with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati to enhance regular dialogue with political parties. Chief Election Commissioner and his team emphasized the importance of constructive discussions to strengthen the electoral process. Over 4,719 similar meetings have been conducted with various political parties to date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:18 IST
The Election Commission has intensified its efforts to engage with political stakeholders, meeting with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati as part of its initiative.

Tuesday's meeting in Nirvachan Sadan saw Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and fellow commissioners in discussion with BSP's leadership, underscoring their commitment to fostering regular dialogue.

This interaction aligns with the Commission's broader goals of reinforcement of the electoral process. To date, over 4,719 such engagements have been conducted nationwide, involving thousands of party representatives.

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

