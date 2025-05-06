Election Commission Engages with BSP for Strengthened Electoral Process

The Election Commission has intensified its efforts to engage with political stakeholders, meeting with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati as part of its initiative.

Tuesday's meeting in Nirvachan Sadan saw Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and fellow commissioners in discussion with BSP's leadership, underscoring their commitment to fostering regular dialogue.

This interaction aligns with the Commission's broader goals of reinforcement of the electoral process. To date, over 4,719 such engagements have been conducted nationwide, involving thousands of party representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)