Election Commission Engages with BSP for Strengthened Electoral Process
The Election Commission engaged with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati to enhance regular dialogue with political parties. Chief Election Commissioner and his team emphasized the importance of constructive discussions to strengthen the electoral process. Over 4,719 similar meetings have been conducted with various political parties to date.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has intensified its efforts to engage with political stakeholders, meeting with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati as part of its initiative.
Tuesday's meeting in Nirvachan Sadan saw Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and fellow commissioners in discussion with BSP's leadership, underscoring their commitment to fostering regular dialogue.
This interaction aligns with the Commission's broader goals of reinforcement of the electoral process. To date, over 4,719 such engagements have been conducted nationwide, involving thousands of party representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement