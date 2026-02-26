Nepal Eyes Smooth Democratic Transition Amid Electoral Process
Nepal's Minister for Forests and Environment, Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, asserts that the electoral process will proceed smoothly. He credits political engagement and international support, particularly from India, in stabilizing earlier challenges. The elections will engage nearly 19 million voters to elect members of the House of Representatives.
Nepal's Minister for Forests and Environment, Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, has expressed optimism over the country's ongoing electoral process, labeling it as 'historic in itself'. He conveyed confidence in the smooth and timely execution of the elections during his address at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026.
Chaulagain highlighted the engagement of political parties and the public, reinforcing that the civil government aims to uphold democratic processes through timely elections. Despite facing a political crisis months prior, efforts have been made to stabilize and redirect the process towards successful elections.
The minister acknowledged international support, particularly from India, in aiding Nepal's democratic transition. With nearly 19 million voters participating to elect 275 House of Representatives members, the elections are scheduled for March 5 from 7 am to 5 pm.
