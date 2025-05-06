Friedrich Merz's Surprising Setback: A Blow to His Chancellor Bid

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative faction, experienced a major setback in his bid to become chancellor, failing to secure the needed votes in Tuesday's parliamentary session. This marked the first time since World War II that a chancellor candidate did not succeed in the initial round.

During the secret ballot, Merz garnered 310 votes, falling short of the required 316 despite the coalition's hold on 328 seats. This outcome leaves the parliamentary parties scrambling to strategize their next move, as they have 14 days to elect a candidate with an absolute majority.

This comes at a challenging time for Germany, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of World War II's end. Merz's potential leadership would involve addressing key issues like the contentious rise of the far-right party AfD. The coalition, led by Merz's CDU, is set on invigorating the economy and modernizing Germany's strategic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)