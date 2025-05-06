Serbia's Students Demand Snap Election Amid Corruption Protests
Serbia's university students demand a snap election after anti-corruption protests following a train station disaster. The protests have challenged President Aleksandar Vucic's leadership, with students pushing for democratic reform and accountability. The ruling party, however, opposes the election call, citing potential national instability.
- Country:
- Serbia
Serbia's university students are intensifying their calls for a snap election following months of anti-corruption protests, which have notably challenged the authority of President Aleksandar Vucic. The catalyst for these demonstrations was a devastating train station tragedy in Novi Sad on November 1, which resulted in 16 fatalities and has been widely attributed to government negligence and corruption.
Critics argue that rampant corruption and safety oversight failures were to blame for the station's concrete canopy collapse, which followed two prior renovations. The incident has sparked widespread support for the protesters, with hundreds of thousands of citizens joining in demands for accountability and the strengthening of democratic institutions.
Amid accusations from Vucic that the protests represent a 'colour revolution' influenced by the West, the students, united under 'Students in Blockade,' continue to operate leaderless, making collective decisions through plenary sessions at their universities.
