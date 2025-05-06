Water Wars: Haryana Slams Punjab Amid Border Tensions

In a fresh escalation over water sharing, Haryana Minister Anil Vij strongly criticized the Punjab government, voicing that Punjab's leaders should be 'ashamed' for triggering conflicts amid ongoing national border tensions. He pointed to a conspiracy behind Punjab's actions and urged an immediate resolution to inter-state disputes.

On Monday, Punjab's Legislative Assembly convened a special session, where Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal submitted a resolution condemning the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) directive to allocate an additional 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. The assembly firmly rejected the request, citing fulfilled water shipping emergencies and environmental impacts.

Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh Garry stated in court that the enhancements to the Western Yamuna Canal, which justified Haryana's increased water request, were completed by May 1. Meanwhile, an all-party meeting in Haryana, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, unanimously appealed to Punjab to adhere to BBMB's directives without preconditions. Nevertheless, Punjab resisted, alarming over decreasing reservoir levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)