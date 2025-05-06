Left Menu

Water Wars: Haryana Slams Punjab Amid Border Tensions

Haryana Minister Anil Vij criticized Punjab leaders for escalating water disputes during national border tensions. Meanwhile, Punjab's assembly opposed sending additional water to Haryana, citing completed infrastructure repairs. Despite the Bhakra Beas Management Board's order, Punjab raised environmental concerns over reservoir levels, dismissing Haryana's request as unnecessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:06 IST
Water Wars: Haryana Slams Punjab Amid Border Tensions
Haryana Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh escalation over water sharing, Haryana Minister Anil Vij strongly criticized the Punjab government, voicing that Punjab's leaders should be 'ashamed' for triggering conflicts amid ongoing national border tensions. He pointed to a conspiracy behind Punjab's actions and urged an immediate resolution to inter-state disputes.

On Monday, Punjab's Legislative Assembly convened a special session, where Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal submitted a resolution condemning the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) directive to allocate an additional 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. The assembly firmly rejected the request, citing fulfilled water shipping emergencies and environmental impacts.

Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh Garry stated in court that the enhancements to the Western Yamuna Canal, which justified Haryana's increased water request, were completed by May 1. Meanwhile, an all-party meeting in Haryana, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, unanimously appealed to Punjab to adhere to BBMB's directives without preconditions. Nevertheless, Punjab resisted, alarming over decreasing reservoir levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025