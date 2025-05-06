EU-UK Annual Summit: Building a Stable Post-Brexit Relationship

The European Union and United Kingdom have decided to hold regular summits every year, a move aimed at examining their bilateral relations in a post-Brexit world, according to a draft statement for their upcoming meeting in London.

Scheduled for May 19, the London summit is poised to cement the two parties' commitment to the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and related documents, including the Windsor Framework and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. The text, seen by Reuters, outlines the agenda for the annual summits.

The draft highlights the significance of addressing global priorities like support for Ukraine and pressures on Russia, while also tackling irregular migration. The EU and UK aim to secure borders and maintain international protection, emphasizing the importance of transatlantic cooperation for managing global challenges and promoting economic growth.

