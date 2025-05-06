Supreme Court Mandates Maharashtra Polls: A Push for Grassroots Democracy

In a significant directive, the Supreme Court has instructed the Maharashtra Election Commission to announce local body elections within four weeks, amid delays caused by contentious OBC reservation issues. This decision aims to revive grassroots democracy in the state, ensuring periodic elections are held as per constitutional requirements.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, expressing urgency for immediate compliance. He pointed out substantial public dissatisfaction due to administrative disconnect and prolonged election delays. The ruling also encourages the state election commission to conclude these elections within four months, although a request for extension is permissible if needed.

The Court's intervention follows lingering disputes over OBC reservation, exacerbated by a report from a government-appointed panel led by JK Banthia. The panel's recommendations led to the de-reservation of 34,000 individuals. The Court directed elections be conducted as per reservation laws predating the Banthia report, aiming to restore electoral fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)