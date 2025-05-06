Cardinals Stand United in Historic Papal Conclave
Cardinals have convened in Vatican City for a secret conclave to elect a new pope following the death of Pope Francis. With no clear frontrunners, discussions revolve around choosing a leader who will either continue Francis' vision of a transparent Church or emphasize traditional doctrines.
Cardinals began arriving at two Vatican hotels on Tuesday, preparing for a secretive conclave to elect the Catholic Church's next pope. Their stay will be isolated, ensuring no external influence as they decide the successor to Pope Francis.
This conclave, unique in its global participation, includes 133 cardinals eligible to vote. With the death of Pope Francis last month, the race to fill the papacy has no dominant contender. Cardinal Robert McElroy acknowledged the uncertainty in predicting a successor, emphasizing the conclave's profound nature.
While some cardinals advocate for a continuation of Francis' open and modern approach, others prefer a return to traditional values. The conclave's outcome is pivotal, reflecting differing visions for the Church's future amidst global conflicts and pressing social issues, including climate change and social justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Francis has died, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo announced, reports AP.
Pope Francis' Legacy: A Transformational Era Comes to an End
East Timor Mourns Passing of Pope Francis
Pope Francis: A Legacy of Reform and Challenges
Serie A Matches Halted as Soccer-Loving Pope Francis Passes Away