Assam CM Accuses Congress MP's Family of Pakistan Ties

In a fiery statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having connections with the Pakistan Army through his wife Elizabeth Colburn. Sarma claimed that Colburn had traveled 19 times between India and Pakistan, accompanied by Pakistan Army officials.

Sarma further alleged that Gogoi made a personal visit to Pakistan, staying there for 15 days, raising suspicions about his intentions. The CM emphasized the need to ascertain the purpose of Gogoi's visit and any possible assistance to the Pakistani military.

Responding to the allegations, Gogoi criticized the BJP for playing "petty politics" during a time of national unity. He urged the government to take decisive actions against Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, dismissing Sarma's claims as unfounded and politically motivated.

