Left Menu

Assam CM Accuses Congress MP's Family of Pakistan Ties

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's family, particularly his wife Elizabeth Colburn, of having links with the Pakistan Army. The accusations include frequent visits to Pakistan, alleged interactions with Pakistani officials, and the potential radicalization of Indian youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:57 IST
Assam CM Accuses Congress MP's Family of Pakistan Ties
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having connections with the Pakistan Army through his wife Elizabeth Colburn. Sarma claimed that Colburn had traveled 19 times between India and Pakistan, accompanied by Pakistan Army officials.

Sarma further alleged that Gogoi made a personal visit to Pakistan, staying there for 15 days, raising suspicions about his intentions. The CM emphasized the need to ascertain the purpose of Gogoi's visit and any possible assistance to the Pakistani military.

Responding to the allegations, Gogoi criticized the BJP for playing "petty politics" during a time of national unity. He urged the government to take decisive actions against Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, dismissing Sarma's claims as unfounded and politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025