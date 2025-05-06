Assam CM Accuses Congress MP's Family of Pakistan Ties
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's family, particularly his wife Elizabeth Colburn, of having links with the Pakistan Army. The accusations include frequent visits to Pakistan, alleged interactions with Pakistani officials, and the potential radicalization of Indian youth.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having connections with the Pakistan Army through his wife Elizabeth Colburn. Sarma claimed that Colburn had traveled 19 times between India and Pakistan, accompanied by Pakistan Army officials.
Sarma further alleged that Gogoi made a personal visit to Pakistan, staying there for 15 days, raising suspicions about his intentions. The CM emphasized the need to ascertain the purpose of Gogoi's visit and any possible assistance to the Pakistani military.
Responding to the allegations, Gogoi criticized the BJP for playing "petty politics" during a time of national unity. He urged the government to take decisive actions against Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, dismissing Sarma's claims as unfounded and politically motivated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP MP for Remarks on Former CEC
Atishi Accuses BJP of 'Poaching Politics' After MCD Election Defeat
Political Firestorm: BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence
Reddy Accuses Congress and BRS of Aiding AIMIM in Hyderabad MLC Poll
Kanhaiya Kumar Slams BJP's 'Political Conspiracy' in National Herald Case