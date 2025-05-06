Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Land Grabbing, Warns of Electoral Backlash

On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, strongly criticized individuals affiliated with the BJP for allegedly forcefully taking land from farmers. He warned the BJP of possible electoral repercussions similar to the Ayodhya defeat.

Yadav voiced these concerns after a meeting with farmers and laborers from Jhansi, demanding fair compensation and criticizing prior BJP land acquisition efforts. He linked the BJP's actions to broader failures in defense manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region.

Addressing national security and recent incidents, Yadav accused the BJP of non-transparency and demanded accountability. He also expressed intentions to preserve the Jaiprakash Narayan International Centre, proposing a fundraising initiative among Samajwadi supporters to prevent the property's sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)