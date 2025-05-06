Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Land Grabbing, Warns of Electoral Backlash

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, accused BJP-associated individuals of forcibly acquiring farmers’ land for projects. He warned of electoral repercussions and criticized BJP's defense manufacturing promises. Yadav also addressed national security issues, called for transparency in a recent incident, and emphasized preserving the JPNIC in Lucknow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:12 IST
On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, strongly criticized individuals affiliated with the BJP for allegedly forcefully taking land from farmers. He warned the BJP of possible electoral repercussions similar to the Ayodhya defeat.

Yadav voiced these concerns after a meeting with farmers and laborers from Jhansi, demanding fair compensation and criticizing prior BJP land acquisition efforts. He linked the BJP's actions to broader failures in defense manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region.

Addressing national security and recent incidents, Yadav accused the BJP of non-transparency and demanded accountability. He also expressed intentions to preserve the Jaiprakash Narayan International Centre, proposing a fundraising initiative among Samajwadi supporters to prevent the property's sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

