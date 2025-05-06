Friedrich Merz: Germany's New Conservative Chancellor

Friedrich Merz, the head of Germany's conservative party, has been elected as chancellor following a second round of parliamentary voting. This decision came after an unexpected initial defeat in his alliance with the centre-left Social Democrats.

Despite the setback, Merz's CDU/CSU coalition succeeded in securing a government deal to revive Germany's economy by lowering corporate taxes and reducing energy costs. The coalition also intends to enhance support for Ukraine and increase military expenditure.

Merz, 69, has a background in European politics but is taking on his first governmental role. In his new cabinet, only Defence Minister Boris Pistorius retains his position, with other members coming from the private sector.

