Historic Conclave: Cardinals Gather in the Vatican to Elect New Pope
Cardinals began arriving at the Vatican to select a new pope in a secret conclave. The election comes after Pope Francis' death last month. The process, set to begin in the Sistine Chapel, involves cardinals under age 80 voting, with diverse representation from across the globe.
On Tuesday, cardinals began checking into Vatican hotels as they prepared to elect a new pope following the death of Pope Francis last month. The upcoming secret conclave, set to commence in the Sistine Chapel, will involve cardinals under the age of 80 deciding on the next leader of the global Catholic Church.
The election to succeed Pope Francis, remembered for his focus on social justice, is wide open with no clear front-runner. Cardinals have differing views on the future direction of the Church, with some desiring continuity with Francis' vision, while others seek a return to traditional doctrine.
This conclave is notable for its geographic diversity, including cardinals from 70 countries such as those from Asia voting collectively. As discussions continue, cardinals emphasize the importance of the next pope addressing global social issues and fostering peace, amidst ongoing international conflicts.
