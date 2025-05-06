Left Menu

EU Advocates Greenland's Autonomy Amid U.S. Interests

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas defended Greenland's right to self-determination, responding to U.S. President Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland. Speaking at the European Parliament, Kallas emphasized the importance of freedom from external pressure for Greenlandic people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:34 IST
In Strasbourg, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas strongly endorsed Greenland's autonomy, asserting its rights to self-determination without external coercion.

Her remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump sparked controversy by expressing a desire for Greenland to join the United States, a proposal condemned by multiple EU lawmakers.

Kallas's statement highlights ongoing international disputes over territorial ambitions, emphasizing the need for respecting the autonomy of smaller territories under international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

