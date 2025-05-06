EU Advocates Greenland's Autonomy Amid U.S. Interests

In Strasbourg, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas strongly endorsed Greenland's autonomy, asserting its rights to self-determination without external coercion.

Her remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump sparked controversy by expressing a desire for Greenland to join the United States, a proposal condemned by multiple EU lawmakers.

Kallas's statement highlights ongoing international disputes over territorial ambitions, emphasizing the need for respecting the autonomy of smaller territories under international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)