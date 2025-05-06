Ecuador's Contested Election: Court Dismisses Major Opposition Challenge

The electoral court of Ecuador has officially dismissed a challenge posed by the nation's leading opposition party concerning the results of April's presidential election, according to documents released on Tuesday. This decision removes any remaining legal options for contesting the election outcome.

President Daniel Noboa, the incumbent, continues to be acknowledged as the legitimate winner of last month's presidential run-off by both international election observers and Ecuador's electoral council. Nevertheless, his closest rival, Luisa Gonzalez of the Citizens' Revolution party, has persistently claimed electoral fraud and spearheaded legal challenges.

A court document dated Monday labeled the opposition's objections as baseless. Following the court's dismissal, ex-President Rafael Correa, a political mentor to Gonzalez, reiterated calls on social media for a recount and questioned the validity of Noboa's victory, which he described as implausible. Noboa has consistently dismissed these fraud allegations.

