Delhi Water Crisis: Opposition Blames Mismanagement Amid Accusations of Political Retaliation

In a heated exchange, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and AAP member Atishi has criticized Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma's remarks that Punjab is disrupting Delhi's water supply by blocking Haryana's share. Atishi argues that the real issue is mismanagement by the Delhi government.

Verma previously accused the Punjab government and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of retaliating against Delhi residents after their electoral loss by reducing the water supply from Haryana. He noted a significant decrease in water receipts over the past week, which he claims is part of a political vendetta.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal opposed the decision to release additional water to Haryana, accusing the Bhakra Beas Management Board of bias. The controversy comes amid attempts by Haryana's leaders to compel Punjab to comply with water-sharing agreements.

