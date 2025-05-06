NPP Claims Local Council Victory Amid Economic Crisis

In a decisive victory, Sri Lanka's National People's Power (NPP), spearheaded by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has emerged victorious in the local council elections, according to results announced by the Elections Commission.

The elections, conducted across 339 local councils, marked a significant expression of public sentiment after being delayed due to last year's economic turmoil. With a 70.23% voter turnout, the NPP captured 46% of the votes, securing 9 seats in the pivotal Hambantota district's Tangalle Urban Council, historically aligned with the Rajapaksa legacy.

The main opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), secured 28% of the vote with five seats, while the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) garnered 16%, translating to three seats. The peaceful elections were deemed a litmus test for President Dissanayake's administration, reinforcing a commitment to democratic values in the region.

