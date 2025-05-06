Treasury's Digital Revolution: Reinventing IRS for the Future
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a $2 billion cut from the IRS's IT budget, emphasizing automation. Despite fiscal constraints, Bessent projects significant savings, while opposing concerns over tax collection. He supports debt management aligned with GDP and hints at changes in nickel coin manufacture for cost efficiency.
The U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted a $2 billion reduction in the IRS's information technology budget, achieved without disrupting operations. The savings strategy relies on automation and policy changes targeting wasteful contracts, with plans to further minimize expenses by the end of President Trump's second term.
Bessent defended the proposed $2.5 billion cut to the IRS's budget for fiscal 2026 amidst broader reductions in education, housing, and research. He emphasized refocusing IT investments post the Inflation Reduction Act and expressed confidence in maintaining robust tax collections through innovative technology solutions.
Further, Bessent warned of the impending debt ceiling challenge, likening the situation to being on a 'warning track.' He assured that the government would manage debt responsibly, considering GDP impact, and revealed manufacturing adjustments to nickel coins aimed at cost efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
