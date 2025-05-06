Carney Stands Firm in First White House Encounter with Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the White House to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting focused on trade discussions and Carney's firm stance against Trump's idea of Canada being for sale. Carney emphasized a new economic relationship, while Trump reiterated U.S. trade deficit concerns.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made his inaugural visit to the White House on Tuesday, holding frank discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Carney asserted Canada's staunch independence, firmly rejecting the notion that the country is 'for sale.' The meeting, though contentious, unfolded with mutual compliments.
Trump, known for his protective trade policies, avoided discussions about annexing Canada yet hinted at tough discussions over trade. The U.S. president's wish for a 'wonderful marriage' between the nations was met with Carney's steely resolve, reaffirming his electoral commitments against American dominance.
Despite simmering concerns over tariffs and the future of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, both leaders maintained a civil tone. Carney underscored the need for altering existing trade frameworks, while Trump expressed satisfaction with the current agreement. The dialogue contrasted sharply with Trump's previous diplomatic encounters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
