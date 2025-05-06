Left Menu

Carney Stands Firm in First White House Encounter with Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the White House to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting focused on trade discussions and Carney's firm stance against Trump's idea of Canada being for sale. Carney emphasized a new economic relationship, while Trump reiterated U.S. trade deficit concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:24 IST
Carney Stands Firm in First White House Encounter with Trump
visit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made his inaugural visit to the White House on Tuesday, holding frank discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Carney asserted Canada's staunch independence, firmly rejecting the notion that the country is 'for sale.' The meeting, though contentious, unfolded with mutual compliments.

Trump, known for his protective trade policies, avoided discussions about annexing Canada yet hinted at tough discussions over trade. The U.S. president's wish for a 'wonderful marriage' between the nations was met with Carney's steely resolve, reaffirming his electoral commitments against American dominance.

Despite simmering concerns over tariffs and the future of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, both leaders maintained a civil tone. Carney underscored the need for altering existing trade frameworks, while Trump expressed satisfaction with the current agreement. The dialogue contrasted sharply with Trump's previous diplomatic encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025