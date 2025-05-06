Americans Eye European Relocation Amid Political Concerns

As political divisions deepen in the United States, a significant number of Americans are considering relocating to Europe. The decision is largely influenced by the reelection of Donald Trump and his administration's policies, which many see as regressive towards racial equity and LGBTQ+ rights.

Data suggests a rising trend in U.S. applications for visas and passports in European countries, with noticeable spikes after Trump's return to office. For instance, U.S. applications for Irish passports reached a decade high, while long-stay French visas for Americans also saw an increase.

However, the path to emigration is fraught with challenges. Visa options for digital nomads, retirees, and students are in demand, yet some Europeans are wary of more arrivals due to housing crises and mass tourism. Critics also point to bureaucratic hurdles and America's tax system as deterrents for those contemplating the move.

(With inputs from agencies.)