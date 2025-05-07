Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's $1.1 Billion School Aid Cut

A federal judge in Manhattan has issued a preliminary injunction halting the Trump administration's efforts to cancel more than $1.1 billion in education aid earmarked for schools addressing the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. This ruling blocks Education Secretary Linda McMahon from rescinding the funds while a lawsuit, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and joined by 14 other states and Washington, D.C., proceeds.

This aid, originally authorized for a $190 billion package, was designed to support K-12 schools in their pandemic recovery efforts. The funds were meant for initiatives such as tutoring struggling students, enhancing school facilities, and providing food for homeless students. The Biden administration had extended the aid's availability until March 2026.

Despite this, McMahon argued in a March letter that ample time had been provided to spend the aid, and that prolonging its availability contradicted the department's goals. The Trump government asserted that reclaiming these funds served the public interest, stating the pandemic's emergency phase had passed. The case will continue under the case name New York et al v U.S. Department of Education in the Southern District of New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)