Major Fentanyl Trafficking Network Dismantled in Landmark U.S. Operation

In a historic crackdown, U.S. law enforcement agencies have successfully dismantled one of the largest fentanyl trafficking operations to date. Sixteen arrests were made, and millions of fentanyl pills were seized, marking a significant victory in the fight against the opioid crisis.

During a press conference, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the operation, emphasizing the impact of the seized drugs, which also included methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine. The vast network spanned six western states, leading to federal charges for 14 individuals in New Mexico.

The operation's alleged leader, Heriberto Salazar Amaya, purportedly had ties to the notorious Sinaloa Cartel. Despite previous deportations, all defendants will face charges in U.S. courts, reflecting the administration's firm stance on prosecuting drug-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)