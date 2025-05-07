Operation Sindoor: India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

In a significant escalation of tensions, India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian armed forces conducted missile strikes on nine locations, including Bahawalpur, linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group.

Reacting to this development, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked on the persistent conflicts between India and Pakistan, emphasizing that such tensions have been anticipated for years. He addressed the Oval Office indicating that historical animosities have consistently fueled disputes in the region.

When queried about his stance, President Trump expressed his wish for a quick resolution, not providing any specific message to the involved countries, but underlining a desire to see an end to the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)