Operation Sindoor: India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate
India launched missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor.' President Trump acknowledged the long-standing conflict between the two nations and expressed hope for a swift resolution, noting that people expected an escalation due to historical tensions.
In a significant escalation of tensions, India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian armed forces conducted missile strikes on nine locations, including Bahawalpur, linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group.
Reacting to this development, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked on the persistent conflicts between India and Pakistan, emphasizing that such tensions have been anticipated for years. He addressed the Oval Office indicating that historical animosities have consistently fueled disputes in the region.
When queried about his stance, President Trump expressed his wish for a quick resolution, not providing any specific message to the involved countries, but underlining a desire to see an end to the hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
