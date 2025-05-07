Grand Soccer Stage: The U.S. Prepares for 2026 FIFA World Cup

In a notable move, former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that Andrew Giuliani will take charge as the executive director of the presidential task force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event is set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Andrew Giuliani, previously a special assistant in Trump's administration, will be joined by Carlos Cordeiro, a FIFA senior advisor, in orchestrating the event. The task force, backed by key figures like FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, is committed to ensuring the grandeur and safety of the tournament.

The combined hosting efforts aim to deliver a remarkable experience for the anticipated international audience. These significant events promise to contribute $50 billion in economic benefits and create a substantial number of jobs across the host cities, underlining a monumental economic opportunity.

