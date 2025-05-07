Tensions Surge Between India and Pakistan Amid U.S. Calls for Peace
The U.S. President calls recent India-Pakistan tensions a 'shame' after India attacked sites in Pakistan following an April 22 militant attack. Washington urges a peaceful resolution, with the U.S. closely monitoring the situation amid its diplomatic involvement elsewhere, like Ukraine and Gaza.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed regret over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after a series of attacks following an Islamist militant assault in Kashmir. Trump termed the developments a 'shame' and called for a swift end to the hostilities.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed that the U.S. is monitoring the situation closely and remains committed to facilitating a peaceful resolution. Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval briefed Rubio on India's military actions, emphasizing Washington's role as a mediator.
Despite historical ties with both nations, the U.S. faces challenges as it balances its focus on the region with other international diplomatic efforts in Ukraine and Gaza. The Kashmir conflict, a longstanding point of tension, remains a critical issue requiring careful negotiation to prevent further escalation.
