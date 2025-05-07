Tensions Surge Between India and Pakistan Amid U.S. Calls for Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed regret over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after a series of attacks following an Islamist militant assault in Kashmir. Trump termed the developments a 'shame' and called for a swift end to the hostilities.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed that the U.S. is monitoring the situation closely and remains committed to facilitating a peaceful resolution. Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval briefed Rubio on India's military actions, emphasizing Washington's role as a mediator.

Despite historical ties with both nations, the U.S. faces challenges as it balances its focus on the region with other international diplomatic efforts in Ukraine and Gaza. The Kashmir conflict, a longstanding point of tension, remains a critical issue requiring careful negotiation to prevent further escalation.

