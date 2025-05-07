U.S. Deportation Controversy: Libya as New Destination?

The United States is contemplating deporting migrants to Libya, a decision fraught with controversy due to Libya's poor human rights record. Multiple U.S. officials indicated that such deportations could occur as early as Wednesday, though plans remain uncertain.

The plight of these migrants is underscored by the Trump administration's aggressive deportation strategy, which has included sending individuals to countries with questionable prison conditions. Officials remain tight-lipped about the specifics, including how many migrants might be deported and their nationalities.

The potential move has sparked legal and ethical debates. Despite Libya's ongoing instability, marked by internal political strife and fragmented governance, the U.S. government seems determined to push forward with its deportation agenda, raising alarms from human rights advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)