Epic Rescue: Operation Freedom in Caracas Embassy

In a dramatic turn of events, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the successful extraction of five Venezuelan opposition members from the Argentine embassy in Caracas. The political allies of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado had been sheltered there since March 2024.

Accused of conspiracy by Venezuela's attorney general, the individuals faced arrest warrants. The operation, hailed as immaculate by Machado, was executed with precision, ensuring their safe transfer to the United States. The Venezuelan government, however, has not commented on the operation.

The Argentine government expressed gratitude for the outcome of the operation. The embassy, under Brazilian custody, serves as a focal point in the ongoing political tensions between Venezuela's opposition and President Maduro's administration.

