Left Menu

Epic Rescue: Operation Freedom in Caracas Embassy

Five Venezuelan opposition members, previously seeking refuge in the Argentine embassy in Caracas since March 2024, have been safely extracted and are now on U.S. soil, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This follows accusations of conspiracy by Venezuela's attorney general. The operation has been hailed as a success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 07:31 IST
Epic Rescue: Operation Freedom in Caracas Embassy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the successful extraction of five Venezuelan opposition members from the Argentine embassy in Caracas. The political allies of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado had been sheltered there since March 2024.

Accused of conspiracy by Venezuela's attorney general, the individuals faced arrest warrants. The operation, hailed as immaculate by Machado, was executed with precision, ensuring their safe transfer to the United States. The Venezuelan government, however, has not commented on the operation.

The Argentine government expressed gratitude for the outcome of the operation. The embassy, under Brazilian custody, serves as a focal point in the ongoing political tensions between Venezuela's opposition and President Maduro's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025