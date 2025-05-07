Left Menu

Sri Lanka's NPP Leads in Local Elections Amid Coalition Challenges

The National People’s Power, led by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, was the largest single party in local elections but faces difficulties forming administrations alone. It gained outright control of over 50 councils, while other parties hold more combined seats. The election marks a critical test for the government's popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:48 IST
The National People's Power (NPP), under the leadership of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, emerged as the largest single party in the latest local elections. Despite winning the most council seats, the party struggles to form administrations independently, according to the Elections Commission results.

Of the 339 councils that were contested, over 200 results have been declared. The NPP secured outright control of more than 50 councils; however, in several other councils, combined opposition parties hold a majority, posing a challenge for NPP's governance aspirations.

The main opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), led by Sajith Premadasa, won control over two councils and plans to initiate talks with other opposition groups to form effective administrations. This election, delayed by the economic crisis, is a crucial electoral test for President Dissanayake's government.

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

