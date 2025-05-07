Left Menu

Justice from the Past: Remembering Pahalgam

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauds the Indian armed forces for successful operations against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. He reflects on the lingering wounds of the Pahalgam terror attack. State Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra echoes similar sentiments, commending the armed forces.

Imphal | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:17 IST
In a significant statement reflecting on counter-terrorism efforts, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the Indian armed forces for their actions against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Singh, recalling the traumatic Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, stated, "The wounds still ache, but today, justice has begun to answer."

Echoing similar sentiments, State Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra shared party leader Rahul Gandhi's supportive remarks, underscoring pride in the armed forces' commitment. "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!" he expressed.

