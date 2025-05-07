Tamil Nadu's Staunch Support for Anti-Terror Military Strikes

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, declared his firm support for the Indian military's recent precision strikes conducted in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In an assertive post on 'X,' Stalin affirmed Tamil Nadu's commitment to stand alongside the Indian Army against the threat of terrorism.

The military action was initiated as a counter to the Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces executing missile strikes targeting nine terror hubs early on Wednesday. This operation focused on crucial locations including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur, as well as Lashkar-e-Taiba's operational base in Muridke.

The escalation highlights India's strategic military response to address and dismantle terrorism threats emanating from across the border. Tamil Nadu's leadership underscored national unity in the battle against terrorism, emphasizing their state's unwavering allegiance to the country's armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)