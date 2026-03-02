Left Menu

Precision Strikes: U.S. Efforts to Dismantle Iran's Arsenal

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that military actions against Iran focus on dismantling its missile, Navy, and security infrastructure, ensuring that these operations do not escalate into an endless conflict. He emphasized the strategic and decisive nature of the strikes during a Pentagon press conference.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized on Monday that military operations targeting Iran are not intended to devolve into an endless conflict. Instead, the mission is to dismantle Tehran's missile capabilities, Navy, and security infrastructure.

During a Pentagon press conference, Hegseth articulated the strategy as surgical, overwhelming, and unapologetic. The focus, he stated, is on comprehensive and targeted strikes designed to incapacitate Iranian military facilities without prolonged engagement.

This commitment to precision aims to significantly undermine Iran's military prowess while minimizing the potential for a protracted war, according to Hegseth's assertions.

