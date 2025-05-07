China Advocates Calm Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
China has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint following military strikes in Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. China condemns terrorism and supports a thorough investigation. Diplomats from China and Pakistan have engaged in discussions, with Beijing emphasizing regional peace and stability as its primary concern.
Amid escalating tensions following India's military strikes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, China has called for maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan on Wednesday, emphasizing the critical importance of regional peace and stability.
China's Foreign Ministry expressed its concern, reminding both nations that they are neighbors to each other and China as well. The statement condemned all forms of terrorism, urging calm and restraint to prevent further complications.
Diplomatic engagements have intensified, with China maintaining close communication with Pakistan. Chinese diplomats engaged in talks with Pakistani officials, stressing the need for a fair and swift investigation into the terrorist attack while upholding Pakistan's security concerns.
