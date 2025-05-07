Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Bold Response to Terrorism

Operation Sindoor is Bharat's retaliation to the Pahalgam killings, with Indian forces targeting terror hubs in Pakistan. Home Minister Amit Shah affirms India's commitment to counter-terrorism, marking a significant response to the terrorist attacks that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: 07-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday that 'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat's answer to the tragic killings of innocent citizens in Pahalgam.

The operation saw Indian armed forces launch missile strikes against nine specified terror targets located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, notably hitting the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. This strategic strike was aptly named 'Operation Sindoor'.

Shah emphasized that the Modi government remains steadfast in delivering a strong response to any assault on India and its populace, reaffirming Bharat's dedicated stance on uprooting terrorism. ''Proud of our armed forces. #OperationSindoor is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam,'' he conveyed on the social media platform 'X'. The military actions were in direct response to a terrorist attack on April 22 that resulted in 26 casualties in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

