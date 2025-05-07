Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Military Response to Pahalgam Attack
Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba bases. The military action followed the Pahalgam attack, drawing praise from Andhra Pradesh leaders for its decisive response in protecting India's sovereignty.
- India
In retaliation to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces executed a series of missile strikes early Wednesday under 'Operation Sindoor'.
The strikes targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, hitting infrastructures such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.
This military action has garnered support from political figures in Andhra Pradesh, with leaders highlighting the operation as a testament to India's resolve in safeguarding its sovereignty and citizens.
