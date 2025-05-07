Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Military Response to Pahalgam Attack

In retaliation to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces executed a series of missile strikes early Wednesday under 'Operation Sindoor'.

The strikes targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, hitting infrastructures such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

This military action has garnered support from political figures in Andhra Pradesh, with leaders highlighting the operation as a testament to India's resolve in safeguarding its sovereignty and citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)