Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Military Response to Pahalgam Attack

Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba bases. The military action followed the Pahalgam attack, drawing praise from Andhra Pradesh leaders for its decisive response in protecting India's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:20 IST
In retaliation to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces executed a series of missile strikes early Wednesday under 'Operation Sindoor'.

The strikes targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, hitting infrastructures such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

This military action has garnered support from political figures in Andhra Pradesh, with leaders highlighting the operation as a testament to India's resolve in safeguarding its sovereignty and citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

