India's Precision Strikes: A Salute to the Armed Forces

Indian Armed Forces carried out precise attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to a recent terror attack. BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao and K Kavitha, praised the military's actions, expressing strong support and wishing for continued success in counter-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:51 IST
  • India

Indian Armed Forces executed a series of precision strikes against nine terror targets located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terror attack. The swift military action has drawn praise across the political spectrum.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao took to social media platform 'X', lauding the military's capabilities and expressing his support for their mission to dismantle terrorist infrastructure. His message emphasized the need for continued strength in anti-terrorism operations.

BRS MLC K Kavitha echoed similar sentiments, applauding the airstrikes as a forceful response to terrorism and rallying nationalistic pride with her statements on 'X' underlining the success of #Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

