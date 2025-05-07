India's Precision Strikes: A Salute to the Armed Forces
Indian Armed Forces carried out precise attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to a recent terror attack. BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao and K Kavitha, praised the military's actions, expressing strong support and wishing for continued success in counter-terrorism efforts.
- Country:
- India
Indian Armed Forces executed a series of precision strikes against nine terror targets located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terror attack. The swift military action has drawn praise across the political spectrum.
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao took to social media platform 'X', lauding the military's capabilities and expressing his support for their mission to dismantle terrorist infrastructure. His message emphasized the need for continued strength in anti-terrorism operations.
BRS MLC K Kavitha echoed similar sentiments, applauding the airstrikes as a forceful response to terrorism and rallying nationalistic pride with her statements on 'X' underlining the success of #Operation Sindoor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Over 5,000 Unite in Patriotic Spirit at Soldierathon 2025: Honouring Armed Forces Heroes
121 AFMC Graduates Join Indian Armed Forces
Indian Armed Forces Witness Major Leadership Transitions
PM Modi said at security meet that armed forces have complete operational freedom to decide mode, targets, timing of India's response.
India's Defiant Stance: Modi Grants Armed Forces Full Freedom Post-Pahalgam Attack