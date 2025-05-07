Operation Sindoor: Justice for Pahalgam Victims
Operation Sindoor marks a pivotal response to the Pahalgam terror strike. The Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on key terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, aiming to bring justice to the 26 civilians who died in the attack two weeks prior.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) hailed Operation Sindoor as a significant move towards justice for the victims of the Pahalgam terror strike on Wednesday.
In a strong retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, the Indian armed forces conducted missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir early Wednesday. These included key strongholds like Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.
Sunil Ambekar, head of the RSS's national media and publicity department, emphasized the national support for Operation Sindoor in a social media post, asserting, "Beginning of justice for the victims of Pahalgam. Justice served. Nation supports." The Indian Air Force selected the nine targets, with intelligence indicating they were concealed under the guise of health centers.
