Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Justice for Pahalgam Victims

Operation Sindoor marks a pivotal response to the Pahalgam terror strike. The Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on key terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, aiming to bring justice to the 26 civilians who died in the attack two weeks prior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:05 IST
Operation Sindoor: Justice for Pahalgam Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) hailed Operation Sindoor as a significant move towards justice for the victims of the Pahalgam terror strike on Wednesday.

In a strong retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, the Indian armed forces conducted missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir early Wednesday. These included key strongholds like Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Sunil Ambekar, head of the RSS's national media and publicity department, emphasized the national support for Operation Sindoor in a social media post, asserting, "Beginning of justice for the victims of Pahalgam. Justice served. Nation supports." The Indian Air Force selected the nine targets, with intelligence indicating they were concealed under the guise of health centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025