Veteran Pilot-Turned-Minister Ready to Serve in Combat

Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, a veteran of the Indian Air Force, has declared his readiness to return to military combat if the nation requires his service once more.

During an informal discussion at Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy reflected on his illustrious military career and shared insights on the present conflict between India and Pakistan, highlighting his early entry into the armed forces.

Reddy emphasized India's justified military reaction to terrorism, notably referencing 'Operation Sindoor' and advocating for a decisive approach to the Kashmir situation, expressing a personal belief in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

