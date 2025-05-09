Left Menu

Ron Dermer's Diplomatic Mission: Key Talks at the White House

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:14 IST
Ron Dermer, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visited the White House on Thursday to engage in discussions focused on Gaza and other critical matters. This was confirmed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday.

Leavitt highlighted the regular communication between the United States and Israel, emphasizing the significance of these diplomatic engagements. Dermer's meeting with members of President Trump's team signals a concerted effort to address key regional issues.

The gathering reflects the enduring alliance between the two nations, as they navigate the complexities of Middle Eastern geopolitics. The dialogue aims to reinforce cooperation and strategic partnership in addressing challenges that impact both countries.

