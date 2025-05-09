US Calls for Quick De-escalation in India-Pakistan Conflict

US President Donald Trump has urged for a swift de-escalation in the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, the White House announced on Friday.

The statement from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came amid escalating military tensions, following India's strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes, labeled 'Operation Sindoor,' were in retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre where 26 were killed on April 22.

Leavitt noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is actively engaged in the situation, emphasizing the U.S. president's strong relationships with both nations' leaders. Rubio has been in constant communication, advocating for conflict de-escalation and urging Pakistan to cease support for terrorist activities.

