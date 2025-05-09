Left Menu

US Calls for Quick De-escalation in India-Pakistan Conflict

The White House stated President Trump desires a swift de-escalation of the India-Pakistan conflict, amid intensified military actions. Trump's administration cites ongoing diplomatic efforts, emphasizing that the U.S. holds good relations with both nations and urges Pakistan to curb terrorist support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:27 IST
US Calls for Quick De-escalation in India-Pakistan Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump has urged for a swift de-escalation in the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, the White House announced on Friday.

The statement from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came amid escalating military tensions, following India's strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes, labeled 'Operation Sindoor,' were in retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre where 26 were killed on April 22.

Leavitt noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is actively engaged in the situation, emphasizing the U.S. president's strong relationships with both nations' leaders. Rubio has been in constant communication, advocating for conflict de-escalation and urging Pakistan to cease support for terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025