Trump's Voluntary Departure Plan for Migrants Sparks Controversy

President Trump plans to launch 'Project Homecoming,' urging illegal migrants to leave the U.S. voluntarily with government assistance or face penalties. Despite his pledges, deportation numbers lag behind Biden's. The initiative includes stipends, but faces criticism from advocacy groups urging legal advice for migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 02:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is set to sign a proclamation on Friday to promote 'Project Homecoming,' an initiative encouraging illegal migrants in the United States to voluntarily return to their home countries. According to a White House official, this plan involves federal support, including financial assistance, but warns of enforcement actions for non-compliance.

Having vowed to deport millions upon taking office in January, Trump's efforts have yet to match the deportation figures seen under his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden. The Biden administration experienced an influx of illegal migrants but had swiftly deported many, thus boosting figures. By contrast, Trump's team aims to incentivize voluntary departures by imposing threats such as heavy fines and deportations to prisons in harsh areas.

The Department of Homeland Security recently announced a $1,000 stipend and travel assistance for migrants choosing to leave. Although a draft proclamation calls for an assertive deportation effort with 20,000 more officers, it's unclear who these officers will be. Advocacy groups have criticized the plan, advising migrants to seek legal counsel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

