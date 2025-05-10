Newark Mayor's Arrest Sparks Controversy at Immigration Facility

Ras Baraka, the Democratic mayor of Newark and a gubernatorial candidate in New Jersey, found himself in legal trouble on Friday after he was arrested at a federal immigration detention center for alleged trespassing. Alina Habba, acting U.S. attorney, confirmed the charges, which came amidst heightened tensions as Baraka joined a protest at the facility.

The incident coincided with a demonstration by three Democratic members of Congress, including Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver, and Robert Menendez Jr., at the same location, Delaney Hall. Protesters allegedly breached the facility's security when a bus carrying detainees arrived, prompting strong reactions from the Department of Homeland Security.

While DHS officials voiced concern over potential security risks, allies of Baraka, including McIver, defended his actions, with assertions that Baraka had exited the scene before being detained. As the gubernatorial primary approaches next month, the arrest has added another layer of complexity to New Jersey's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)