Trump Floats 80% Tariff Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

President Donald Trump hints at a new 80% tariff on Chinese goods as key trade discussions are set to take place in Switzerland. While his proposal marks a decrease from current levels, it remains a substantial figure. Talks aim to alleviate tensions and address wider trade issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 04:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested an 80% tariff on Chinese goods ahead of significant trade talks with China in Switzerland. While the figure marks a decrease from the current 145% levies, it still poses a significant rate, reflecting ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Top officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, are scheduled to meet Chinese leaders to discuss trade relations and the impact of the ongoing trade war. Critical issues include fentanyl trafficking and broader economic ties between the U.S. and China.

Despite some optimism from recent U.S.-U.K. trade developments, analysts caution against expecting a major reduction in tariffs from these talks. The proposed 80% rate may not alter stock market forecasts markedly, but could redefine some aspects of the U.S.-China economic relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

