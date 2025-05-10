Telangana Minister Ready to Rejoin Combat in National Defense

Telangana Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, once an Indian Air Force pilot, has shown willingness to return to combat should the nation require his services again. During an informal press meet at Gandhi Bhavan, the irrigation and civil supplies minister discussed his military past and the current tensions between India and Pakistan.

Reflecting on his journey in the armed forces, Reddy recalled beginning his career at 16, piloting MiG-21s by 1982, and later mastering the MiG-23. At just 20 years old, he accomplished the rare feat of being an active fighter pilot, a testament to his commitment and expertise.

Addressing the Pahalgam terror attack, which he attributed to Pakistani support, Reddy condemned the act and criticized religiously motivated violence. He supported India's military actions, especially operations involving Rafale jets and Kamikaze drones, and stated that India must reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to resolve the Kashmir conflict.

