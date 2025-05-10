Left Menu

Telangana Minister Ready to Rejoin Combat in National Defense

Telangana Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former Indian Air Force pilot, expressed readiness to return to combat if needed. In a press interaction, he reflected on his military background and commented on India-Pakistan relations, backing military actions and advocating for reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-05-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 08:55 IST
Telangana Minister Ready to Rejoin Combat in National Defense
Uttam Kumar Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, once an Indian Air Force pilot, has shown willingness to return to combat should the nation require his services again. During an informal press meet at Gandhi Bhavan, the irrigation and civil supplies minister discussed his military past and the current tensions between India and Pakistan.

Reflecting on his journey in the armed forces, Reddy recalled beginning his career at 16, piloting MiG-21s by 1982, and later mastering the MiG-23. At just 20 years old, he accomplished the rare feat of being an active fighter pilot, a testament to his commitment and expertise.

Addressing the Pahalgam terror attack, which he attributed to Pakistani support, Reddy condemned the act and criticized religiously motivated violence. He supported India's military actions, especially operations involving Rafale jets and Kamikaze drones, and stated that India must reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to resolve the Kashmir conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025