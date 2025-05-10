Political Coup: South Korea's Conservative Party Replaces Presidential Candidate Amid Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's conservative People Power Party (PPP) has nullified its primary outcome, replacing presidential candidate Kim Moon Soo with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. This decision, announced a mere week after Kim's selection, highlights the internal chaos engulfing the party ahead of the crucial June 3 presidential by-election.

The move, criticized by Kim as a "political coup," reflects the deep divisions and desperation within the PPP. The internal power struggles intensified following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose controversial martial law imposition catalyzed the party's current disarray. This leadership swap aims to bolster the party's chances against Democratic Party frontrunner Lee Jae-myung.

Han, who has a long public service career and briefly served as acting president, was chosen for his perceived ability to navigate the nation through geopolitical challenges. Although Kim has threatened legal action to restore his candidacy, Han's nomination has gained significant backing within the PPP. However, its success still hinges on coming votes by the party's broader membership.

