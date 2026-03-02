Nepal's Election Amidst Decades of Political Turmoil
Nepal is heading to a critical general election following significant protests that led to the government's resignation. The nation has experienced persistent political instability, with 32 governments since 1990. The election comes amid a backdrop of Nepal's turbulent shift from monarchy to a republic grappling with internal challenges.
Nepal is poised for a significant general election on Thursday after a wave of protests led to the government's resignation. The country has been marked by relentless political instability, with 32 governmental changes since 1990, not one completing a full term.
After centuries of monarchical rule, Nepal transitioned to parliamentary democracy in 1951, only for political parties to be banned a decade later. King Birendra's assassination in 2001 and the consequent instability paved the way for Maoist rebels to take center stage, culminating in the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.
Despite a new constitution in 2015 and frequent government changes, Nepal remains mired in political challenges. Recent anti-corruption protests forced out the government, leading to interim leadership ahead of this pivotal election, as citizens hope for stability and responsive governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
