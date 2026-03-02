Left Menu

Nepal's Election Amidst Decades of Political Turmoil

Nepal is heading to a critical general election following significant protests that led to the government's resignation. The nation has experienced persistent political instability, with 32 governments since 1990. The election comes amid a backdrop of Nepal's turbulent shift from monarchy to a republic grappling with internal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-03-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 08:57 IST
Nepal's Election Amidst Decades of Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is poised for a significant general election on Thursday after a wave of protests led to the government's resignation. The country has been marked by relentless political instability, with 32 governmental changes since 1990, not one completing a full term.

After centuries of monarchical rule, Nepal transitioned to parliamentary democracy in 1951, only for political parties to be banned a decade later. King Birendra's assassination in 2001 and the consequent instability paved the way for Maoist rebels to take center stage, culminating in the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

Despite a new constitution in 2015 and frequent government changes, Nepal remains mired in political challenges. Recent anti-corruption protests forced out the government, leading to interim leadership ahead of this pivotal election, as citizens hope for stability and responsive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

 Ecuador
2
Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

 Cyprus
3
Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

 Iran
4
Explosion Rocks Hong Kong Government Dockyard: Six Injured

Explosion Rocks Hong Kong Government Dockyard: Six Injured

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-skill workers gain, routine roles shrink as AI diffusion accelerates

Generative AI may be splitting society into cognitive winners and losers

Who do we trust more: Humans or AI?

Critical thinking at risk or reinforced? New evidence on AI in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026