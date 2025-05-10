Left Menu

Odisha Cancels RDC Leaves Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Amid escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, the Odisha government has canceled all leaves for revenue divisional commissioners, district collectors, and DMs. Officials currently on leave must return to their duties immediately as the situation on the western front demands steadfast administrative oversight.

The Odisha government has taken decisive action amid escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan by canceling the leave of all revenue divisional commissioners (RDCs), district collectors, and district magistrates (DMs). The announcement, made through a formal notification on Saturday, highlights the gravity of the situation on the western front.

In a letter issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department on Friday, it was stated that the existing war-like conditions necessitate this move. The order specifies that previously sanctioned leaves for all RDCs, collectors, and DMs are revoked, and those currently on leave must immediately return to their respective headquarters and resume duties.

The administration has further instructed that no future leave will be granted to any officers during this period of heightened vigilance. RDCs are mandated to ensure strict adherence to this directive, ensuring governmental functions are not impaired during this critical time.

